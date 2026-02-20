x
Home > Movie News

Sree Vishnu’s VV Producer Hits A Jackpot

Published on February 20, 2026 by nymisha

Sree Vishnu’s VV Producer Hits A Jackpot

The teaser of Sree Vishnu’s upcoming film Vishnu Vinyasam dropped a couple of days ago and instantly connected with audiences thanks to its breezy, humorous tone.

Directed by Yadunaath Maruthi Rao and produced by Sumanth Naidu G under Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas, the film features Nayana Sarika as the female lead.

The pre-release momentum around Sree Vishnu is stronger than ever, and the trend is clearly visible in the business surrounding Vishnu Vinyasam.

After consecutive hits like Samajavaragamana, Om Bheem Bush, and Single, distributors have renewed their confidence in his consistency and growing pull among family audiences.

The producer has hit the jackpot, with Vishnu Vinyasam generating highly profitable buzz even before release.

Including theatrical and non-theatrical rights, the film made on a budget of 19 Cr has fetched a total of 26 crore, ensuring a solid profit of 7 crore for the producer ahead of its release.

This is a remarkable feat, especially in the current market scenario where even star-hero films are struggling to secure strong pre-release business.

Vishnu Vinyasam is slated to hit screens on the 28th of this month.

