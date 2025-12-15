Sree Vishnu’s VV Title Glimpse: Comically Unpredictable

Sree Vishnu, Telugu cinema’s reliable face for quirk-filled entertainers, is coming up with an out-and-out entertainer Vishnu Vinyasam. The title of the movie has been revealed through an amusingly designed glimpse.

The title glimpse sets a vibrant tone right from the get-go. The animated video introduces Sree Vishnu zipping through the city on a customized motorcycle. Adding another fun layer, a tongue-in-cheek narration declares that history, numerology, and astrology all bend around this peculiar man, setting the stage for a comically unpredictable character.

Directed by newcomer Yadunaath Maruthi Rao and produced by Sumanth Naidu G under the Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas banner, the film features Nayana Sarika playing the leading lady.