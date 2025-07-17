Sreeleela bags a Big Project in Bollywood

Telugu beauty Sreeleela has several top films lined up in Telugu and she is also focused on Hindi films. She has been establishing her career in Hindi and even before her first Hindi film released, the actress is signing several big-budget projects in Bollywood. As per the latest news, Sreeleela is the leading lady in the upcoming film of Ranveer Singh and the film also has Bobby Deol playing the other lead role. Both Ranveer Singh and Bobby Deol have been preparing themselves for the film for the past few months.

The details of this mega budget project have been kept under wraps for now and an official announcement will be made soon. Sreeleela is waiting for the release of Junior and she is busy completing the shoot of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The film releases next year. She completed the shoot of Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara which is aimed for August 27th release. Sreeleela is also signing films in Tamil apart from Telugu and Hindi.