x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Shraddha Das In Dark Mode
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Nora Fatehi In Paris
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions
Varsha Latest Photos
Varsha Latest Photos
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Sharvari Stuns In Bikini
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sreeleela bags a Big Project in Bollywood

Published on July 17, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
Budgets Revised for Crazy Tollywood Combos
image
Sreeleela bags a Big Project in Bollywood
image
Kannada actress Ranya Rao gets One year Jail
image
All Signs Positive For Kireeti’s Junior Ahead of Release!
image
Revanth Reddy Slams KTR and BRS in Delhi, Raises Questions About Secret Meetings with Lokesh

Sreeleela bags a Big Project in Bollywood

Telugu beauty Sreeleela has several top films lined up in Telugu and she is also focused on Hindi films. She has been establishing her career in Hindi and even before her first Hindi film released, the actress is signing several big-budget projects in Bollywood. As per the latest news, Sreeleela is the leading lady in the upcoming film of Ranveer Singh and the film also has Bobby Deol playing the other lead role. Both Ranveer Singh and Bobby Deol have been preparing themselves for the film for the past few months.

The details of this mega budget project have been kept under wraps for now and an official announcement will be made soon. Sreeleela is waiting for the release of Junior and she is busy completing the shoot of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh. The film releases next year. She completed the shoot of Ravi Teja’s Mass Jathara which is aimed for August 27th release. Sreeleela is also signing films in Tamil apart from Telugu and Hindi.

Next Budgets Revised for Crazy Tollywood Combos Previous Kannada actress Ranya Rao gets One year Jail
else

TRENDING

image
Budgets Revised for Crazy Tollywood Combos
image
Sreeleela bags a Big Project in Bollywood
image
Kannada actress Ranya Rao gets One year Jail

Latest

image
Budgets Revised for Crazy Tollywood Combos
image
Sreeleela bags a Big Project in Bollywood
image
Kannada actress Ranya Rao gets One year Jail
image
All Signs Positive For Kireeti’s Junior Ahead of Release!
image
Revanth Reddy Slams KTR and BRS in Delhi, Raises Questions About Secret Meetings with Lokesh

Most Read

image
Revanth Reddy Slams KTR and BRS in Delhi, Raises Questions About Secret Meetings with Lokesh
image
Supreme Court Cancels Bail to Vamsi Vallabhaneni in Illegal Mining Case
image
High Court Relief for Telangana CM Revanth Reddy in 2016 Atrocity Case

Related Articles

Anupama Parameshwaran In Paradha Movie Promotions Nidhhi Agerwal Hot In Red Keerthi Pandian Stunning Attire Shraddha Das In Dark Mode Payal Rajput Blooms In Blue Manasa Varanasi’s Brown Sugar Look Nabha Natesh Looks Maaya Nora Fatehi In Paris Hebah Patel Diva Look In Red Saree Sobhita Dhulipala Moments In Sun Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Promptions Varsha Latest Photos Tamannaah Bhatia Stuns In Black and white Outfit Anupama Parameswaran Cute in Peach Colour Saree Sharvari Stuns In Bikini Varsha Bollamma In Thammudu Pre Release Event Sapthami Gowda In Thammudu Pre Release Event Meenakshi Chaudhary Gorgeous In Peach Colour Saree Ashu Reddy Wet And Wild Clicks Samantha Fierce and Elegant Look