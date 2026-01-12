Sreeleela gets a Shock in Tamil

Telugu beauty Sreeleela has delivered a series of flops in Telugu more than successful films. She was in a hurry and was criticized for her choice of films. The actress started signing Hindi and Tamil movies when she had time. The actress has signed Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi and the film released yesterday. The film is heading towards a massive disaster. The response has been poor and underwhelming. Sivakarthikeyan has done decent films in the past few years and Parasakthi is his biggest flop in the recent years.

Sreeleela tasted a massive disaster in Tamil. The actress has completed the shoot of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh and she also completed her debut Hindi film directed by Anurag Basu featuring Kartik Aryan. Sreeleela is yet to announce her new Telugu film for now. The actress has to be extra cautious before signing new films in the coming months.