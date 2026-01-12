x
Riddhi Kumar At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Malavika Mohanan At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Niddhi Agerwal At Raja Saab Thanks Meet
Dimple Hayathi At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Ashika Ranganath At bhartha mahasayulaku wignyapthi Movie Promotions
Mahesh Family New Year Celebrations 2026
Yamini Bhaskar In Psych Siddhartha Promotions
Nabha Natesh Ends 2025 With Glam Look
Simran Choudhary casual look
Nayanthara Family Christmas Celebrations
Neha Shetty Frumpy Look In Black
Tamannaah Bhatia Christmas Look
Sharvari Wagh Stunning look
Ashika Ranganath In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Dimple Hayathi In Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi Event
Ram Charan and Roshan In Champion Trailer Launch Event
Rakul Preet Singh In Skin Saloon Launch
Anaswara Rajan In Champion Movie Promotions
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Movie News

Sreeleela gets a Shock in Tamil

Published on January 12, 2026 by nymisha

Sreeleela gets a Shock in Tamil

Telugu beauty Sreeleela has delivered a series of flops in Telugu more than successful films. She was in a hurry and was criticized for her choice of films. The actress started signing Hindi and Tamil movies when she had time. The actress has signed Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi and the film released yesterday. The film is heading towards a massive disaster. The response has been poor and underwhelming. Sivakarthikeyan has done decent films in the past few years and Parasakthi is his biggest flop in the recent years.

Sreeleela tasted a massive disaster in Tamil. The actress has completed the shoot of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh and she also completed her debut Hindi film directed by Anurag Basu featuring Kartik Aryan. Sreeleela is yet to announce her new Telugu film for now. The actress has to be extra cautious before signing new films in the coming months.

