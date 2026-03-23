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Home > Movie News

Sreeleela gets one more Shock

Published on March 23, 2026 by sankar

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Sreeleela gets one more Shock

Telugu beauty Sreeleela made an impressive debut and she later went on a signing spree. After delivering a series of flops, the actress was criticized for her choice of films. Except for her stunning dance moves and her performance in Bhagavanth Kesari, Sreeleela has been trolled for the most of the time in Telugu cinema. The actress had high hopes on Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh which is her last Telugu film that the actress signed. Ustaad Bhagat Singh is badly rejected and the film is heading towards a huge disaster.

Sreeleela’s role is half-baked in UBS and she was paired up beside Pawan Kalyan who is quite elder to him. The actress is trolled again on social media. The actress has now hopes on her Hindi films and the actress is occupied with Bollywood movies for this year. She has no crazy films in Telugu for now. Sreeleela is also quoting big remuneration despite delivering a series of flops and some of the producers have moved on and signed other actresses. For now, Sreeleela is jobless in Tollywood.

Next Disha Patani Irritates with her Glam Show Previous Two Big Shocks for Koratala Siva
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TRENDING

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Disha Patani Irritates with her Glam Show
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Sreeleela gets one more Shock
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Disha Patani Irritates with her Glam Show
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image
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image
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