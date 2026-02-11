Sreeleela Is Officially a Doctor Now

Very few are aware that Telugu beauty Sreeleela is pursuing her career in Medicine. The actress takes a break and focuses completely on studies before her examinations. The actress is now officially a Doctor and she graduated from DY Patil University in Mumbai. The pictures from her Convocation Ceremony are going viral all over. Sreeleela has been perfectly balancing her film career and education. She holds an MBBS Degree after six years.

Sreeleela has done impressive films and she was even trolled for her poor choice of scripts after some of them ended up as debacles. 2025 is not a great year for the Telugu actress. She has completed the shoot of Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh featuring Pawan Kalyan and the film releases on March 26th in theatres. Sreeleela signed Dhanush’s upcoming film that was launched in a grand manner recently. She is making her Bollywood debut with Kartik Aaryan and the film releases this year.