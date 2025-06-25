x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Nabha Natesh Hot Poses
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Sreeleela prefers Bollywood over Tollywood?

Published on June 25, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Hombale announces Mahavatar Cinematic Universe
image
Job Scam Exposed With Srikanth Arrest
image
Will Prabhas’ Craze work for Kannappa?
image
Telangana High Court Orders Local Elections by September 30
image
Vijay’s record paycheck for last film ?

Sreeleela prefers Bollywood over Tollywood?

Telugu beauty Sreeleela is a star among the actresses and she gained the needed recognition in no time. From traditional roles, the actress has taken glamorous outings with her recent films. Sreeleela has been juggling between Mumbai and Hyderabad from the past few months. The actress is signing Hindi films and is turning busy in Bollywood. That is not a problem but there are strong speculations that Sreeleela is troubling Telugu producers because of her Bollywood commitments.

Recent speculations say that the team of Akhil’s Lenin are on a hunt for the replacement for Sreeleela as a couple of schedules are disturbed because of the actress. Sreeleela failed to accommodate the dates as per the promise. The team is disappointed and they are on a hunt to replace Sreeleela. This is not the first time the actress is facing criticism. She has been in the news for similar things. Sreeleela is also signing Tamil films. Her recent Telugu films did not do well and she is trolled for the choice of films she has been making.

Apart from Akhil’s Lenin, Sreeleela has Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh which is in shooting mode. The film releases next year. Hope the actress realizes her acts and rectifies them before bigger damage happens to her career.

Next Vijay’s record paycheck for last film ? Previous Shocker: Netflix slashes the Digital deal of Thug Life
else

TRENDING

image
Hombale announces Mahavatar Cinematic Universe
image
Job Scam Exposed With Srikanth Arrest
image
Will Prabhas’ Craze work for Kannappa?

Latest

image
Hombale announces Mahavatar Cinematic Universe
image
Job Scam Exposed With Srikanth Arrest
image
Will Prabhas’ Craze work for Kannappa?
image
Telangana High Court Orders Local Elections by September 30
image
Vijay’s record paycheck for last film ?

Most Read

image
Telangana High Court Orders Local Elections by September 30
image
AP Govt. to take call on Rushikonda palace very soon
image
Noose tightening around YS Jagan in Singayya’s death case

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Hot Poses Ananthika Sanilkumar In 8 Vasantalu Movie Success Meet Jennifer Emmanuel In Paramapadha Sopanam Teaser Launch Event Rashmika Mandanna at Kuberaa Success Celebrations Nara Rohith And Siree Lella Adelaide Trip Tejaswi Madivada Looks Hottie Namrata Shirodkar In White Suit Keerthy Suresh In Uppu Kappurambu Movie Pre Release Event Abhignya Vuthaluru Glamour Look Ananthika Sanilkumar at 8 Vasanthalu Movie Pre release Event Janhvi Kapoor Look In MIU MIU Club Pragya Jaiswal Gorgeous Look In Gaddar Awards Varsha Bollamma In Gaddar Awards Ritu Varma In Gaddar Awards Nivetha Thomas In Gaddar Awards Krithi Shetty In Gaddar Awards Chandini Chowdary In Gaddar Awards Ananya Nagalla In Gaddar Awards Manasa Varanasi Glamorous Look Thabitha Sukumar Bandreddi Wedding Anniversary Celebration