Sreeleela prefers Bollywood over Tollywood?

Telugu beauty Sreeleela is a star among the actresses and she gained the needed recognition in no time. From traditional roles, the actress has taken glamorous outings with her recent films. Sreeleela has been juggling between Mumbai and Hyderabad from the past few months. The actress is signing Hindi films and is turning busy in Bollywood. That is not a problem but there are strong speculations that Sreeleela is troubling Telugu producers because of her Bollywood commitments.

Recent speculations say that the team of Akhil’s Lenin are on a hunt for the replacement for Sreeleela as a couple of schedules are disturbed because of the actress. Sreeleela failed to accommodate the dates as per the promise. The team is disappointed and they are on a hunt to replace Sreeleela. This is not the first time the actress is facing criticism. She has been in the news for similar things. Sreeleela is also signing Tamil films. Her recent Telugu films did not do well and she is trolled for the choice of films she has been making.

Apart from Akhil’s Lenin, Sreeleela has Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh which is in shooting mode. The film releases next year. Hope the actress realizes her acts and rectifies them before bigger damage happens to her career.