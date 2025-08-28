x
Movie News

Sreeleela wants to get Rid of Dancing Queen Tag

Published on August 28, 2025 by sankar

Sreeleela wants to get Rid of Dancing Queen Tag

Telugu beauty Sreeleela emerged as a top actress in Tollywood in no time and she is also focused on Hindi and Tamil projects. Some of her recent Telugu films ended up as disappointments and Sreeleela was trolled badly. The dance moves of the actress are appreciated and she was restricted to songs in these films. The entire world knew that Sreeleela is one of the best dancers and the actress got the tag of ‘Dancing Queen’. She is keen to get rid of the tag and Sreeleela wants to take up content-driven films.

The actress is in plans to do more concept-driven films and she also wishes to balance her career with commercial films featuring stars. She has big hopes on Kartik Aaryan’s Bollywood film with which she is making her Hindi debut. Sreeleela has crazy offers in Hindi but the results of these films will have an impact on her Bollywood career. Sreeleela for now is not in a hurry and she has decided to make wise decisions in the coming days. She also decided to stay away from special songs and focus on her career completely.

