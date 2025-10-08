‘Sri Chidambaram’ Teaser Unveiled by Actor Satyadev in the Presence of New-Age Filmmakers

The teaser of Sri Chidambaram was unveiled today at Prasad Labs, Hyderabad by talented actor Satyadev, in the presence of several celebrated filmmakers who represent the torchbearers of new-age Telugu cinema — Venkatesh Maha, Aditya Hassan, Vassishta Mallidi, Yadhu Vamsi, Nanda Kishore, Sai Marthand, Sinjith Yerramilli, and directors’ duo Sandeep & Sujith — who came forward to support the young team behind the film.

Written and directed by Vinay Ratnam, Sri Chidambaram is produced by Chinta Vineesha Reddy and Chinta Gopala Krishna Reddy, with Chinta Rajashekar Reddy as co-producer, under the presentation of Smt. Chinta Varalakshmi.

Featuring Vamsi Tummala and Sandhya Vasishta in the lead roles, the teaser beautifully sets up a vintage village love story filled with charm, innocence, and an air of mystery. The glimpses hint at a heartwarming tale where the protagonist, fondly called Chidambaram by the entire village, hides intriguing layers — sparking curiosity about why he’s known by that name and why he always wears spectacles.

The teaser’s soothing background score by Chandu Ravi and natural, picturesque visuals captured by cinematographer Akshay Ram Podishetti create a serene and nostalgic mood. The film promises to be a refreshing take on love and relationships set in a rustic milieu.

The team expressed gratitude to all the filmmakers and media guests who extended their support and encouragement to this young, passionate crew.

Further updates, including the release date, will be announced soon.