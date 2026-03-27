Sri Maha Vishnu FL: A Vibrant Romantic Tale

Talented actor Deepak Saroj made a good impression with his Siddharth Roy anc he is back with a romantic tale, Sri Maha Vishnu. Producer Hari Hara Tinnauri is producing this vibrant romantic tale in the direction of Hari Haran Gadhagani. The movie is a coming-of-age tale with full of lively romance.

Opposite Deepak Saroj, Anaira Gupta and Deepshika are playing leading lady roles in the film. The story follows protagonist Vishnu, whose life takes turns with the introduction of Sree and Maha. The interesting tale is being produced on Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Arts as the maiden production.

On the occasion of Sri Rama Navami, the makers have unveiled a beautiful oil painting of leads kissing showcasing the creative representation of protagonist being a painter. The movie shoot is progressing as per schedule and the makers promise a heartfelt tale with every emotion in right proportions. Anup Rubens is composing music for this romantic tale, scheduled for May release.