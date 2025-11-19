x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
View all stories
Custom Image
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Politics

Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s 100th Year: Modi Unveils Coin, Stamps at Mega Celebration

Published on November 19, 2025 by Sanyogita

TRENDING

image
Sharwanand’s Bhogi joins Summer Race
image
Photos : Puttaparthi centenary celebrations
image
Will Varanasi Release as per the Plan?
image
Video: Premante Movie Director Navaneeth Sriram Exclusive Interview
image
Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s 100th Year: Modi Unveils Coin, Stamps at Mega Celebration

Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s 100th Year: Modi Unveils Coin, Stamps at Mega Celebration

The spiritual town of Puttaparthi witnessed a spectacular celebration on Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined thousands of devotees for the centenary events of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. Modi arrived at Puttaparthi airport, where Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan welcomed him. From there, the Prime Minister proceeded to Prasanthi Nilayam and offered his respects at the MahaSamadhi inside Sai Kulwant Hall.

Modi was accompanied by Naidu and Pawan Kalyan during the visit. Later, he reached Hill View Stadium, where he released a commemorative 100-rupee coin and four special postal stamps marking the legacy of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were among the distinguished guests who attended the ceremony and paid glowing tributes to Baba’s life and teachings.

In his address, Modi said visiting Puttaparthi felt like a blessing. He described Baba as a universal symbol of love who lived for service and compassion. Modi said Baba’s message of “Love All, Serve All” continues to inspire millions across India and the world. He highlighted Baba’s remarkable contributions in drinking water, healthcare and education, and announced that twenty thousand girls were given the Suraksha Samriddhi Yojana benefits as part of the celebrations.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu praised Baba as a divine force who responded faster than governments and brought drinking water to thirty lakh people in Rayalaseema. He recalled Baba’s role in shaping national service initiatives and said Andhra Pradesh had declared the centenary as a state festival. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan echoed this sentiment and said today’s Jal Jeevan Mission has its roots in the drinking water projects envisioned by Baba decades ago.

The event also featured a touching moment when Sachin Tendulkar recalled receiving a personal call and a book from Baba during the 2011 World Cup. He said that the gift filled him with strength and remains a “golden moment” in his life. The celebrations reached a high point when a nine-kilogram gold statue of Sri Sathya Sai Baba was unveiled, marking the start of the centenary year in a truly grand manner.

A warm interaction between Sachin Tendulkar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on stage added a special charm to the occasion, reflecting the spirit of unity and reverence that defined the entire event.

Next Video: Premante Movie Director Navaneeth Sriram Exclusive Interview Previous Ram’s AKT Double Delight, Hits Like A 1000 Wala
else

TRENDING

image
Sharwanand’s Bhogi joins Summer Race
image
Will Varanasi Release as per the Plan?
image
Ram’s AKT Double Delight, Hits Like A 1000 Wala

Latest

image
Sharwanand’s Bhogi joins Summer Race
image
Photos : Puttaparthi centenary celebrations
image
Will Varanasi Release as per the Plan?
image
Video: Premante Movie Director Navaneeth Sriram Exclusive Interview
image
Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s 100th Year: Modi Unveils Coin, Stamps at Mega Celebration

Most Read

image
Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s 100th Year: Modi Unveils Coin, Stamps at Mega Celebration
image
Seven Maoists Killed in Fresh Encounter in Maredumilli Forests
image
Telangana Group-2 Selection Scrapped: High Court Orders Fresh Evaluation

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event Sharwanand New Look Samantha Diwali Bash 2025 Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025 Allu Family @ Diwali 2025 Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit