Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s 100th Year: Modi Unveils Coin, Stamps at Mega Celebration

The spiritual town of Puttaparthi witnessed a spectacular celebration on Wednesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined thousands of devotees for the centenary events of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. Modi arrived at Puttaparthi airport, where Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan welcomed him. From there, the Prime Minister proceeded to Prasanthi Nilayam and offered his respects at the MahaSamadhi inside Sai Kulwant Hall.

Modi was accompanied by Naidu and Pawan Kalyan during the visit. Later, he reached Hill View Stadium, where he released a commemorative 100-rupee coin and four special postal stamps marking the legacy of Sri Sathya Sai Baba. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were among the distinguished guests who attended the ceremony and paid glowing tributes to Baba’s life and teachings.

In his address, Modi said visiting Puttaparthi felt like a blessing. He described Baba as a universal symbol of love who lived for service and compassion. Modi said Baba’s message of “Love All, Serve All” continues to inspire millions across India and the world. He highlighted Baba’s remarkable contributions in drinking water, healthcare and education, and announced that twenty thousand girls were given the Suraksha Samriddhi Yojana benefits as part of the celebrations.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu praised Baba as a divine force who responded faster than governments and brought drinking water to thirty lakh people in Rayalaseema. He recalled Baba’s role in shaping national service initiatives and said Andhra Pradesh had declared the centenary as a state festival. Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan echoed this sentiment and said today’s Jal Jeevan Mission has its roots in the drinking water projects envisioned by Baba decades ago.

The event also featured a touching moment when Sachin Tendulkar recalled receiving a personal call and a book from Baba during the 2011 World Cup. He said that the gift filled him with strength and remains a “golden moment” in his life. The celebrations reached a high point when a nine-kilogram gold statue of Sri Sathya Sai Baba was unveiled, marking the start of the centenary year in a truly grand manner.

A warm interaction between Sachin Tendulkar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on stage added a special charm to the occasion, reflecting the spirit of unity and reverence that defined the entire event.