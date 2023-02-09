Sridevi Biography by Westland Books

Westland Books announced a biography of the legendary actress Sridevi. Debutant author Dhiraj Kumar wrote the book, titled Sridevi: The Life of a Legend, the book is going to be the complete portrait of the actress. Dhiraj Kumar was a researcher, writer and columnist and he was close to Sridevi’s family. She considered him as the family and Sridevi’s complete portrait will be written in the book including her private life.

Sridevi ruled Indian cinema in the ’80s and ’90s, that is for two decades. In her 54 years of life, the actress had a screen presence of close to 40 years. Her first film was at the age of 9 years and she was seen as NTR’s granddaughter in Badi Panthulu movie. She has garnered many awards including Padma Shri, National Film Award and Filmfare Awards. Sridevi’s Bollywood debut was with Solva Sawan in 1978.

Sridevi: The Life of a Legend will rediscover the life of the legendary actress, Sanghamutra Biswas, executive editor of Westland Books said.