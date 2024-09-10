Sridhar Babu defends Arikepudi Gandhi’s appointment

IT, Industries and Legislative Affairs Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu defended appointment of Serilingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi as Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Chairman. As Gandhi’s appointment became a controversy, senior Minister made efforts to attribute it to the internal differences within Opposition BRS party.

“Arikepudi Gandhi himself is saying that he belongs to BRS party and did not join Congress. But BRS senior leader Harish Rao is alleging that Arikepudi Gandhi has defected to Congress and therefore should not be given PAC chairman. Speaker has ensured appointment of Arikepudi Gandhi, only after following the rule book. But BRS party is unnecessarily making efforts to defame Speaker,” said Legislative Affairs Minister Sridhar Babu speaking to media on Tuesday.

“If there are any differences between Arikepudi Gandhi and BRS top leadership what can Congress do? It is their internal matter. We have followed a proper procedure in PAC chairman’s appointment,” added Sridhar Babu, defending Arikepudi Gandhi’s appointment.

Controversy erupted when Revanth Reddy Govt bet on Arikepudi Gandhi for the key post of PAC chairman. PAC chairman post is traditionally given to main Opposition party.

But the issue here is, though Arikepudi Gandhi officially belongs to BRS, had defected to ruling Congress two months ago. He had openly given statement that CM is his friend and has therefore joined Congress for the development of Serilingampally constituency. Now making a U-turn Congress is considering Arikepudi Gandhi as BRS MLA.

