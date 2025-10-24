x
Home > Bigg Boss Telugu

Srija and Haritha Harish to Re-Enter Bigg Boss Telugu House Amid Declining Ratings?

Published on October 24, 2025 by Sanyogita

Srija and Haritha Harish to Re-Enter Bigg Boss Telugu House Amid Declining Ratings?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has been facing a decline in viewership over the past few weeks. To reignite interest in the show, the organizers are reportedly planning to give eliminated contestants a second chance. The makers are considering bringing back commoners to create excitement and boost audience engagement, as the intensity of drama and conflicts has dropped following the exit of Srija and Haritha.

According to reports, Srija and Haritha Harish, also known as Mask Man, are likely to re-enter the Bigg Boss house by the end of this weekend. Their return is expected to shake up the dynamics of the house and revive the entertainment quotient for the viewers.

Meanwhile, the show’s makers have announced a mid-week elimination, but no contestant has been evicted yet. On social media, it is being reported that contestant Ayesha might step out of the show due to health reasons. She is reportedly down with typhoid fever, which could prevent her from continuing her stay in the house.

Besides this, Ritu Chaudhary, Sai, Ramu Rathod, Tanuj, Ramya (Alekhya Pickles), Kalyan Padala, Sanjana, and Divya Nikhita are all among the nominated contestants. However, in the Bigg Boss house, the popular contestant Ramya Moksha is facing the danger zone, and viewers seem determined to send her home. Every online poll shows that Ramya Moksha is receiving the fewest votes.

With these strategic moves, the Bigg Boss Telugu team aims to restore the excitement and maintain viewer interest. Bringing back popular contestants and managing unexpected exits could help the show regain its lost momentum.

