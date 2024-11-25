x
Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes Seals Release Date

Published on November 25, 2024

Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes Seals Release Date

Vennela Kishore played the lead role in the forthcoming venture Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes being helmed by Writer Mohan with Vennapusa Ramana Reddy bankrolling it. As officially confirmed by the makers, the movie will arrive in cinemas for Christmas on December 25th.

Vennela Kishore is seen holding a magnifying glass as he investigates the unknown. This unique image that shows island on a cap hint at a complex mystery set against a beautiful, perhaps eerie, coastal backdrop. The poster itself is a perfect precursor to the film’s thrilling tone.

Ananya Nagalla and Siya Gautam are the heroines in the movie. The cinematography is by Mallikarjun Naragani and the music is by Sunil Kashyap. The team is planning to come up with interesting updates to generate curiosity.

