The title track of Vennela Kishore’s upcoming crime comedy “Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes” has been released today by filmmaker Harish Shankar.

Featuring Vennela Kishore and Ananya Nagalla as the main leads. The film is to blend comedy and crime in a way that is both entertaining and engaging and in the realistic portrayal of Srikakulam.

Ma Ooru Srikakulam is the title song and the first lyrical from the film.

Sunil Kashyap’s knack for blending traditional and contemporary sounds is evident in this composition and Ramajogaiah Sastry’s Lyrics are both touching and inspiring, adding depth to the song’s appeal and is a poetic tribute to Srikakulam.

Mangli adapts the song with her infectious energy that resonates with listeners, making “Ma Ooru Srikakulam” an instant hit.

Directed by Writer Mohan and Produced by Vennapusa Ramana Reddy under the Sri Ganapathi Cinemas banner and presented by Lasya Reddy, the film boasts high production values. The picturesque locales of Srikakulam serve as a perfect backdrop for the film’s narrative.