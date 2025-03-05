Srikanth Odela’s Crow Story, Sensational Hit

After making a striking debut with his first film Dasara, which became the biggest blockbuster for Natural Star Nani and garnered numerous awards, director Srikanth Odela is back with a promise to deliver an even grander experience. His upcoming film, The Paradise, once again stars Nani and is poised to take audiences on a thrilling ride.

During an event, Nani spoke intriguingly about crows, and ahead of the launch of The Raw Statement, a poster featuring a creepy crow caught the attention. Now, Srikanth Odela has revealed his unique perspective, drawing a symbolic comparison between the oppressed turning rebellious, represented through the crow story in The Raw Statement.

The Crow Story, also known as The Raw Statement, was a massive hit, captivating audiences with its powerful narrative. The teaser teased a story about a leader who rises from oppression to amass great power. Nani’s character in the film marked a stark departure from his usual roles, not just in terms of his performance but also his look.

For The Paradise, Srikanth Odela has taken a much rawer approach, which is clearly evident in the teaser. Technically, the clip impresses with its remarkable execution, showcasing the skill of cinematographer GK Vishnu and music director Anirudh Ravichander, who’ve elevated the film’s visual and auditory experience.

Srikanth Odela stunned audiences with his gritty storytelling and technical excellence in The Raw Statement. Some critics even considered his direction as exceptionally mature for a debut filmmaker. With the phenomenal success of The Raw Statement, expectations surrounding The Paradise are over-the-top, and it is set to be one of the most anticipated films.