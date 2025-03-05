x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Srikanth Odela’s Crow Story, Sensational Hit

Published on March 5, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan’s fans worried about OG
image
Nagababu Likely to Get Key Role, But Not a Ministerial Position
image
Posani remanded until December 18, is now in Kurnool Jail!
image
Srikanth Odela’s Crow Story, Sensational Hit
image
CM Chandrababu Clarifies Stance on Godavari Water Dispute

Srikanth Odela’s Crow Story, Sensational Hit

After making a striking debut with his first film Dasara, which became the biggest blockbuster for Natural Star Nani and garnered numerous awards, director Srikanth Odela is back with a promise to deliver an even grander experience. His upcoming film, The Paradise, once again stars Nani and is poised to take audiences on a thrilling ride.

During an event, Nani spoke intriguingly about crows, and ahead of the launch of The Raw Statement, a poster featuring a creepy crow caught the attention. Now, Srikanth Odela has revealed his unique perspective, drawing a symbolic comparison between the oppressed turning rebellious, represented through the crow story in The Raw Statement.

The Crow Story, also known as The Raw Statement, was a massive hit, captivating audiences with its powerful narrative. The teaser teased a story about a leader who rises from oppression to amass great power. Nani’s character in the film marked a stark departure from his usual roles, not just in terms of his performance but also his look.

For The Paradise, Srikanth Odela has taken a much rawer approach, which is clearly evident in the teaser. Technically, the clip impresses with its remarkable execution, showcasing the skill of cinematographer GK Vishnu and music director Anirudh Ravichander, who’ve elevated the film’s visual and auditory experience.

Srikanth Odela stunned audiences with his gritty storytelling and technical excellence in The Raw Statement. Some critics even considered his direction as exceptionally mature for a debut filmmaker. With the phenomenal success of The Raw Statement, expectations surrounding The Paradise are over-the-top, and it is set to be one of the most anticipated films.

Next Posani remanded until December 18, is now in Kurnool Jail! Previous CM Chandrababu Clarifies Stance on Godavari Water Dispute
else

TRENDING

image
Pawan Kalyan’s fans worried about OG
image
Srikanth Odela’s Crow Story, Sensational Hit
image
Singer Kalpana’s Health Update

Latest

image
Pawan Kalyan’s fans worried about OG
image
Nagababu Likely to Get Key Role, But Not a Ministerial Position
image
Posani remanded until December 18, is now in Kurnool Jail!
image
Srikanth Odela’s Crow Story, Sensational Hit
image
CM Chandrababu Clarifies Stance on Godavari Water Dispute

Most Read

image
Nagababu Likely to Get Key Role, But Not a Ministerial Position
image
Posani remanded until December 18, is now in Kurnool Jail!
image
CM Chandrababu Clarifies Stance on Godavari Water Dispute

Related Articles

Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign Shalini Pandey Perfect Curves In Brown Outfit Raashii Khanna Stuns In Sea Green Outfit Upasana Shared Her Parents 40TH Wedding Anniversary