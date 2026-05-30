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Home > Movie News

Srinivasa Mangapuram Characters Introduced

Published on May 30, 2026 by sankar

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Srinivasa Mangapuram Characters Introduced

Srinivasa Mangapuram marks the debut of Superstar Krishna’s grandson Ghattamaneni Jaya Krishna (Son of Ramesh Babu) and Rasha Tadani, the daughter of actress Raveena Tandon. Touted to be a rural romantic drama, the film is directed by Ajay Bhupathi and the shooting portions are wrapped up. The makers arranged a grand event today in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad to introduce Jaya Krishna as Srinu and Rastha Tadani as Manga. The event was grand and it was attended by legendary film personalities like Raghavendra Rao, C Ashwini Dutt, Tammareddy Bharadwaj, Ghattamaneni Adiseshagiri Rao and Raghurama Krishnamraju.

The lead actors Jaya Krishna and Rasha Tadani expressed their confidence in the film. Ajay Bhupathi promised an impressive debut for these talented youngsters and he expressed his confidence in the music. The team also revealed that the film came out really well. Srinivasa Mangapuram is a rural drama set in the backdrop of Tirupati and the shoot was completed in Hyderabad, Tirupati, Bellary and Madhya Pradesh. Gemini Kiran and C Ashwini Dutt are the producers. GV Prakash Kumar scored the music. This is the first big event from the team of Srinivasa Mangapuram and the film releases in July this year.

Next I’m very proud of Srinivasa Mangapuram – Ashwini Dutt Previous Sing Geetham team impresses with an innovative idea!
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TRENDING

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I’m very proud of Srinivasa Mangapuram – Ashwini Dutt
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I’m very proud of Srinivasa Mangapuram – Ashwini Dutt
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