Home > Movie News

Srinivasa Mangapuram Shooting Updates

Published on November 18, 2025 by nymisha

Not Allari Naresh, He Is Andari Naresh: Harish Shankar
Srinivasa Mangapuram Shooting Updates
Nayanthara reunites with NBK for a huge historical epic
iBomma Ravi: How was he Traced?
Mohan Babu's MB50: Pearl White Tribute

Srinivasa Mangapuram Shooting Updates

Talented director Ajay Bhupathi is all set to launch Ghattamaneni youngster Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni and the film is a mass entertainer and it is titled Srinivasa Mangapuram. The movie will not have any official launch and the shooting formalities will kickstart in Madhya Pradesh from November 21st. A short schedule will conclude the shoot after which the shoot will shift to Hyderabad. Set in the backdrop of Rayalaseema, the shoot of Srinivasa Mangapuram will take place in Tirupati, Bellary and Hyderabad respectively.

A couple of songs will be shot abroad and Srinivasa Mangapuram will release during the second half of 2026. Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni was trained well before he signed his first film. Bollywood beauty Rasha Thadani is the leading lady and GV Prakash Kumar is scoring the music. Gemini Kiran in association with Vyjayanthi Movies is producing this prestigious film. Some of the top technicians are working for Srinivasa Mangapuram, a rustic mass entertainer.

Not Allari Naresh, He Is Andari Naresh: Harish Shankar
Srinivasa Mangapuram Shooting Updates
Nayanthara reunites with NBK for a huge historical epic

Not Allari Naresh, He Is Andari Naresh: Harish Shankar
Srinivasa Mangapuram Shooting Updates
Nayanthara reunites with NBK for a huge historical epic
iBomma Ravi: How was he Traced?
Mohan Babu's MB50: Pearl White Tribute

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Feast from December
Jagan's Unreal Plan vs NDA's Real Action: The Visakha Steel Contrast
AP Liquor Scam Takes a Shocking Turn as Odisha Gang Allegedly Steals Hidden Cash

