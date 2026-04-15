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Home > Movie News

Srinivasa Mangapuram Teaser: Love In The Line Of Fire

Published on April 15, 2026 by swathy

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Srinivasa Mangapuram Teaser: Love In The Line Of Fire

Ajay Bhupathi, who delivered a blockbuster with his last film Mangalavaram, is now directing Srinivasa Mangapuram, which marks the debut of Superstar Krishna’s grandson Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni. It also marks Rasha Thadani’s entry into Telugu cinema. The teaser, unveiled by Mahesh Babu, offers a raw and emotional glimpse into this powerful, love-driven drama.

Set against the backdrop of Tirupati, the story follows Vasu Babu and Manga—two youngsters whose carefree romance suddenly collides with danger. When unexpected adversity threatens to pull them apart, Vasu Babu rises with fierce resolve, determined to shield his love at any cost.

Jaya Krishna impresses with his intense performance. While he appears lively in the romantic portions, he brings strong intensity to the action sequences. Rasha is charming as his ladylove. Mohan Babu makes his presence felt as the main antagonist.

Ajay Bhupathi crafts the narrative with his signature intensity, blending drama with youthful energy. Jayakrishna ISC’s cinematography stands out, while GV Prakash Kumar’s background score pulsates with emotion and tension. Backed by producer P. Kiran under the Chandamama Kathalu banner and presented by Ashwini Dutt, the film showcases solid production quality.

The teaser, with the theme of love in the line of fire, generates strong curiosity for the film getting ready for its release.

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