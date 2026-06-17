Sharwa and Srinu Vaitla aims Sankranti release

Charming Star Sharwanand is teaming up with blockbuster director Srinu Vaitla, who delivered classics. The exciting project is set to bring back the vintage, laugh-out-loud entertainment that the director is celebrated for, perfectly matching the lead actor’s strengths.

The movie is a comic entertainer and it is being planned for the lucrative festival window of Sankranti. Anil Sunkara is producing the film and the high-profile collaboration has instantly sparked huge curiosity among movie lovers. Pre-production works are being conducted at a rapid pace.

Today, the movie makers have conducted an official pooja ceremony opening the movie office. Srinu Vaitla is determined to deliver his best and is joining hands with highly talented professionals for this exciting project. Already, Sharwa and Anil Sunkara delivered Nari NarI Naduma Murari kind of entertainer this Sankranti and they promising to deliver another big one for next, too.