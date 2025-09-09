x
Srinu Vaitla attempts a New Genre

Published on September 9, 2025 by swathy

Two Big Updates from Prabhas’ Raja Saab
Srinu Vaitla attempts a New Genre
Video : Manchu Manoj Exclusive Interview With Telugu360
Video : Bala Latha Madam about TSPSC Group Exams
Aishwarya Rai moves Delhi HC over breach of “personality rights”

Srinu Vaitla attempts a New Genre

Srinu Vaitla has delivered some of the most memorable films for Telugu audience. His recent films failed to impress the audience. He recently directed Viswam with Gopichand and the film ended up below average. Srinu Vaitla has been working on a script for a few months and the project is now finalized. Young actor Nithiin will play the lead role and this is a new attempt from Srinu Vaitla. The director hasn’t attempted the genre in the past.

Impressed with the script, Nithiin has given his nod. Young writer Nandu penned the story and Srinu Vaitla penned the screenplay. Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll this prestigious project and an official announcement will be made this month on Srinu Vaitla’s birthday. Nithiin has recently shelved Venu Yeldandi’s Yellamma and he decided to go with Srinu Vaitla’s film. The movie will be high on entertainment.

Two Big Updates from Prabhas’ Raja Saab
Srinu Vaitla attempts a New Genre
Aishwarya Rai moves Delhi HC over breach of “personality rights”

Two Big Updates from Prabhas’ Raja Saab
Srinu Vaitla attempts a New Genre
Video : Manchu Manoj Exclusive Interview With Telugu360
Video : Bala Latha Madam about TSPSC Group Exams
Aishwarya Rai moves Delhi HC over breach of “personality rights”

Telangana Group 1 Merit List Canceled: A Strong Message to the Congress Government
Urea Shortage or Political Show? YSRCP’s Latest Drama – ‘Annadata Poru’
Nepal lifts social media ban after 20 killed in protests

