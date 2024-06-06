Srinu Vaitla banking on his Sentiment

Srinu Vaitla’s next film is Viswam and the talented director has to score a hit at any cost to make his comeback and work on more projects. The film’s lead actor Gopichand too is in a struggling phase and he is betting big on Srinu Vaitla. The talented director is now repeating his sentiment for Viswam. A long train episode is penned and the shoot is happening currently. Ravi Teja’s Venky was a super hit and it emerged as a cult classic because of the lengthy train episode. Srinu Vaitla and his team penned one more lengthy train episode and it is expected to be hilarious.

Gopichand along with Vennela Kishore, Satya and other comedians will feature in this lengthy episode. A train set is constructed in Saradhi Studios and the schedule will continue for 15 days after it started on June 1st. Viswam has traces of action and enough dose of entertainment in Srinu Vaitla’s style. Samajavaragama writers Bhanu and Nandu worked on the script along with Srinu Vaitla. The film’s shoot will be wrapped up in July and the film produced by People Media Factory and Chitrlayam studios will hit the screens in September this year.