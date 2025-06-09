Srinu Vaitla gets nod from Top Producer

Srinu Vaitla has delivered some of the best comic entertainers for some years. He soon started delivering disappointing films. After five years, he delivered Viswam with Gopichand and the film ended up as a below average flick but it recovered the investment. Srinu Vaitla is a director who can make films on the promised strict budget. He has been working on a script and the recent developments say that top production house Mythri Movie Makers has agreed to come on board to produce this entertainer.

Successful writers Bhanu and Nandu who penned scripts for super hit films Samajavaragamana and Single have completed the script recently. Srinu Vaitla has approached two young actors and things will be finalized very soon. If all goes well, Srinu Vaitla’s next film is expected to start early next year.