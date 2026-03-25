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Home > Movie News

Srinu Vaitla loses Big money in Land Fraud

Published on March 25, 2026 by sankar

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Srinu Vaitla loses Big money in Land Fraud

Tollywood veteran director Srinu Vaitla who delivered several super hits has invested big money on lands and commercial properties. The talented director has filed a complaint with the Central Crime Station (CCS) recently regarding a land fraud in Vikarabad district. Srinu Vaitla along with his niece have bought agricultural land in Kodmoor village in Vikarabad district in 2019. Srinu Vaitla completed the transactions and completed the sale deed after which he realized that he was cheated through forged documents.

He tried to settle the issue outside the court and the land is estimated to be valued at Rs 7.2 crores as per today’s market. With no option left, Srinu Vaitla has approached the Hyderabad CCS and a complaint has been registered. An investigation is currently going on. After a brief break, Srinu Vaitla is getting ready to direct Sharwanand in an entertainer and the shoot commences later this year. This untitled film is set for Sankranthi 2027 release.

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