SRK about his Son’s Debut and his Injury

Bollywood Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is on a break after he suffered injury. Before the launch of his son Aryan Khan’s much-anticipated directorial debut, ‘Bads of Bollywood’, SRK opened up. SRK left his son Aryan in praises and he called the Netflix series very entertaining and emotional. Shah Rukh Khan also confirmed about doing a cameo in Bads of Bollywood. “Lots of lovely friends from the industry have participated in Aryan’s series. They have been very very gracious and loving to him. Main toh hun hiHaq se!” posted SRK on his X page.

SRK also responded about his recent injury. “Bearing the weight of stardom quite effectively….ha ha.” He further mentioned, “It’s healing my friend thank u so much for asking” posted the top actor. He is currently recovering from his injury in the USA after taking treatment over there. The first look of Aryan’s directorial debut Bads of Bollywood will be out on August 17th. Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix produced this web series. Shah Rukh Khan is shooting for King and the shoot has been put on hold because of the injury of SRK.