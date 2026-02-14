x
Sree Leela Happy Moments With Doctor Degree
Kayadu Lohar In Funky Pre Release Event
Vishwak Sen Photoshoot
Swayambhu Teaser Launch
Manasa Varanasi Promotional pictures for Couple Friendly
Faria Abdullah Spotted In a Private Event
Nabha Natesh Blue Dreamy Outfit
Dimple Hayathi Stunning Look In Black Outfit
Wamiqa Gabbi Crazy Look
Manasa Varanasi At Couple Friendly Movie Trailer Launch
Ram Charan and Upasana Grace In Black Attire
Mrunal Thakur Stunning Photos
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Grace In Green Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Naughty And Sweet Photoshoot
Varsha Bollamma at constable kanakam movie success meet
Sobhita Dhulipala In Cheekatilo Movie Promotions
Nara Lokesh at NTR Ghat on his death anniversary
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Anaganaga Oka Raju Movie Promotions
Sakshi Vaidya at Nari Nari Naduma Murari Promotions
Samyuktha menon at nari nari naduma murari promotions
SRK and Salman Khan Film Shelved

Published on February 14, 2026

SRK and Salman Khan Film Shelved

Yash Raj Films, one of the leading Bollywood production houses, is now occupied with debacles. The spy universe films have failed. War 2 is a big embarrassment for the production house and Alia Bhatt’s Alpha has seen several postponements. Yash Raj Films had plans to work with Hrithik Roshan on Krrish 4 and the project is now kept on hold after the production house felt that there is big risk involved. Yash Raj Films and Hrithik parted ways after the recent meetings about the finances.

The production house had big plans for ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan’ to be made as the biggest film of the country featuring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. The scriptwork has been going on from the past few months after the Khan duo have given their nod for the basic plot and the idea that was narrated by Aditya Chopra’s team.

But the latest developments are not very positive. Yash Raj Films has decided to shelve the project considering the financials involved. Both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are demanding a triple digit remuneration along with a share in the revenue. Yash Raj Films felt that the project is not viable and they have decided to close the doors for the project. The production house has now shelved one more film which was the most prestigious one for them.

