SRK and Salman Khan Film Shelved

Yash Raj Films, one of the leading Bollywood production houses, is now occupied with debacles. The spy universe films have failed. War 2 is a big embarrassment for the production house and Alia Bhatt’s Alpha has seen several postponements. Yash Raj Films had plans to work with Hrithik Roshan on Krrish 4 and the project is now kept on hold after the production house felt that there is big risk involved. Yash Raj Films and Hrithik parted ways after the recent meetings about the finances.

The production house had big plans for ‘Tiger Vs Pathaan’ to be made as the biggest film of the country featuring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in the lead roles. The scriptwork has been going on from the past few months after the Khan duo have given their nod for the basic plot and the idea that was narrated by Aditya Chopra’s team.

But the latest developments are not very positive. Yash Raj Films has decided to shelve the project considering the financials involved. Both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan are demanding a triple digit remuneration along with a share in the revenue. Yash Raj Films felt that the project is not viable and they have decided to close the doors for the project. The production house has now shelved one more film which was the most prestigious one for them.