SRK’s Daughter in Legal Trouble

Bollywood Icon Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has landed into trouble regarding a land purchase in Alibaug. Suhana, who is preparing for her first movie role in King, had acquired land valued in crores in Alibaug. However, reports indicate that she failed to get the required permissions, as the land is classified as agricultural. It’s reported that Suhana purchased a plot in the Thal village of Alibaug for Rs 12.91 crores. Furthermore, it’s said that this land was initially given by the government to farmers for agricultural use. This land was designated by the government specifically for farming activities.

When Suhana bought the land, she paid a stamp duty of Rs 77.46 lakhs. According to reports, officials are looking into the situation and have asked the Alibag Tehsildar for an impartial report. The Resident Deputy Collector, Sandesh, has issued instructions in connection with this case. In the official documents from the time of the land acquisition, Suhana Khan was listed as a farmer. The property is registered under the name Deja Vu Farm Pvt Ltd., which is owned by Gauri Khan’s mother and sister-in-law. This was the first property she acquired in Alibaug, and afterward, within the same year, Suhana purchased another property for Rs 10 crores along the beachfront of Alibaug.