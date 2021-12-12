SS Rajamouli coming for Allu Arjun

The grand pre-release event of Allu Arjun’s upcoming movie Pushpa will take place today evening. The makers are yet to confirm the guest of the evening. As per the update, top director SS Rajamouli will grace the pre-release event as a special guest. The makers could not complete the shoot on time and this hampered the promotional plan of the film. Pushpa also marks Allu Arjun’s debut in Hindi and Tamil. The actor is yet to promote the film across the circuits. He kick-started the interviews yesterday and they will be aired from tomorrow.

Sukumar and his team had to work round the clock to complete the final copy of the film. The advance bookings of the film are expected to be opened from Monday. Pushpa will also face some tough competition through ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ which is releasing on December 16th in India. Pushpa is made on a huge budget and the film is heading for a wide release on December 17th. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers.