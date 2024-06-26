x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shruti Haasan in black maze
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot
Rithika Latest Pictures
Rithika Latest Pictures
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying
Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying
Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim
Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News > SS Rajamouli invited to join The Academy

SS Rajamouli invited to join The Academy

TRENDING

image
Varun Tej’s Matka Release Date Announced
image
Govinda rushed to Hospital after he shoots Himself
image
Andhra Pradesh Unveils New Liquor Policy: Private Shops to Open Soon
image
Exposing Hypocrisy: Fake Secularists
image
Superstar Rajinikanth Hospitalized

SS Rajamouli invited to join The Academy

Spread the love

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have invited several top celebrities to join the Class of 2024. The list includes top director SS Rajamouli and the others in the list are Rama Rajamouli, Shabana Azmi, Ritesh Sidwani and other Indians. A list of 487 celebrities have been finalized. The others in the list are Rima Das, Prem Rakshith, Ravi Varman. The celebrities list has bigwigs from 56 countries outside the USA. “We are thrilled to welcome this year’s class of new members to the Academy. These remarkably talented artists and professionals from around the world have made a significant impact on our filmmaking community “, said the official statement from The Academy.

SS Rajamouli is completely busy with the pre-production work of Superstar Mahesh Babu’s next film that will roll this year. Special workshops are conducted currently and the film is a forest adventure that is planned on a massive budget. The film will also have an international release across the globe.

Next Kalki 2898 AD to surpass Prabhas’ Films Previous Nani to shoot for two Simultaneous Films
else

TRENDING

image
Varun Tej’s Matka Release Date Announced
image
Govinda rushed to Hospital after he shoots Himself
image
Superstar Rajinikanth Hospitalized

Latest

image
Varun Tej’s Matka Release Date Announced
image
Govinda rushed to Hospital after he shoots Himself
image
Andhra Pradesh Unveils New Liquor Policy: Private Shops to Open Soon
image
Exposing Hypocrisy: Fake Secularists
image
Superstar Rajinikanth Hospitalized

Most Read

image
Andhra Pradesh Unveils New Liquor Policy: Private Shops to Open Soon
image
Exposing Hypocrisy: Fake Secularists
image
Elephant Symbol Sparks Flag Controversy in Tamil Nadu Politics

Related Articles

Kriti Shetty Fierce In Black Priyanka Arul Mohan Twirling Pics Sobhita Dhulipalla Behind The Camera Of Love Sitara Janhvi Kapoor Dazzling In Golden Look Rakul Preet Singh Gorgeous In Green Ananya Pandey @ IIFA Awards 2024 Sree Leela at MAANGALYA Shopping Mall Grand Launch Nandita Swetha – Sun Kissed Wamiqa Gabbi Recent Photos Raashi Khanna at IIFA 2024 Keerthy Suresh for IIFA 2024 Sneha Birthday Celebrations in Goa Shruti Haasan in black maze Shriya Pilgaonkar Dazzles In Her Latest Photoshoot Rithika Latest Pictures Disha Patani and Mouni Roy Holidaying Neha Sshetty too fierce to dim Janhvi Kapoor Stills from Devara Rashmika Mandanna In Versace Show Italy Mrunal Thakur Sizzling In Golden Saree