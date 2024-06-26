SS Rajamouli invited to join The Academy

Spread the love

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have invited several top celebrities to join the Class of 2024. The list includes top director SS Rajamouli and the others in the list are Rama Rajamouli, Shabana Azmi, Ritesh Sidwani and other Indians. A list of 487 celebrities have been finalized. The others in the list are Rima Das, Prem Rakshith, Ravi Varman. The celebrities list has bigwigs from 56 countries outside the USA. “We are thrilled to welcome this year’s class of new members to the Academy. These remarkably talented artists and professionals from around the world have made a significant impact on our filmmaking community “, said the official statement from The Academy.

SS Rajamouli is completely busy with the pre-production work of Superstar Mahesh Babu’s next film that will roll this year. Special workshops are conducted currently and the film is a forest adventure that is planned on a massive budget. The film will also have an international release across the globe.