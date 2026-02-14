SS Rajamouli ready with his Hollywood Plans

SS Rajamouli has grand plans to release his upcoming film Varanasi during summer next year. The shoot of the film is half done and he aims to complete the pending portions before August or September this year. With extensive post-production work involved, Rajamouli will spend ample time to monitor the works and complete them on time. As Varanasi will have an international release, the question is if the top filmmaker has signed a deal with any Hollywood production house or a corporate firm to market the film.

Rajamouli released the teaser of Varanasi early this year to reach all the corners of the globe. To market his film and to ink a deal with a renowned Hollywood production house, Rajamouli released the glimpse last year. The talks are in advanced stages and Rajamouli will announce the collaboration very soon. Two top Hollywood firms are eager to collaborate and close the deal. Apart from this, Rajamouli is also closing the non-theatrical deals of Varanasi currently. Netflix is in advanced talks to acquire the digital rights of the film for all the languages. The theatrical rights of the film too will be sold for big prices which are slightly higher than the closing collections of his previous film RRR.

Rajamouli has a solid pan-Indian market for his films. He aims to attain a global market and impress the international audience with Varanasi. Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran are the lead actors in this adventurous action entertainer. KL Narayana is the producer of this big-budget attempt.