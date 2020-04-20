SS Rajamouli responds on RRR Release Date

SS Rajamouli’s next big-budget flick RRR is announced for January 8th 2021 release. During his recent interview, the top director responded about the film’s release. “We have a buffer time of three months left for RRR when we announced that RRR will release on January 8th, 2021. As of now, I am not sure about the release date. It is only after the guidelines that the government announces about the lockdown and the film shoots, we will take the call on the updated release date of RRR” said Rajamouli.

“We will try hard to complete the shooting part on time and RRR needs ample time for the post-production. As of now, because of the lockdown, the entire work is kept on hold except some parts of VFX work. We are co-ordinating on skype weekly thrice. I am reading a lot of books spending time with family during this break” said Rajamouli. NTR and Ram Charan are the lead actors in RRR which is made on a budget of Rs 400 crores.