SS Rajamouli’s assumption about the impact of coronavirus on Cinema

Maverick director SS Rajamouli is now on the top of the list of best Indian directors and he is busy carving out his next magnum opus RRR. With the whole country in lockdown, Rajamouli is spending time at home. Speaking to a tv channel in an interview, Rajamouli opened out about the impact of coronavirus on cinema. Rajamouli said that he assumes that the impact of coronavirus on cinema will stay for a couple of years. It is after that, things will turn normal and the audience would rush to theatres to watch films.

“Excluding the budget spent on the quality, everything will have a cut in the coming days for films. All the luxuries and remunerations will be slashed in the coming days because of the coronavirus outbreak. I assume that it will take two complete years to recover from the pandemic. Though people love to watch films on big screen, various factors make entertainment their last priority in this crisis time. I would be happy to see if things come back to normal soon” said Rajamouli.

The top director is spending time with his family, reading books, watching web content and is helping his wife in household activities.