SS Rajamouli’s biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke in Multiple Troubles

Two movies on the life story of Movie Legend Dadasaheb Phalke were announced and one among them is backed by country’s top director SS Rajamouli. Nitin Kakkar is on board to direct the film and NTR is set to reprise the role of the legend. The other film is to be directed by Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan is preparing himself to step into the role of Dadasaheb Phalke. Dadasaheb Phalke’s grandson Chandrasekhar Srikrishna Pusalkar has announced that none from the team of SS Rajamouli reached him which was a shock. The team of Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani are all set to start the shoot very soon.

Recent speculations also say that NTR has walked out of the project and the team is considering Prabhas to play the lead role for the film that is backed by Rajamouli. Adding fuel to the speculations, the film’s director Nitin Kakkar has moved on to his next film and he is currently busy filming Awarapan 2 in Thailand with Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani. He has informed the team of Rajamouli to resolve all the problems before he returns back to the project. These are the speculations coming from the Bollywood media.

With multiple issues around, it is unclear if the film will be kept on hold as it takes longer time to start the shoot. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan and Rajkumari Hirani will complete the shoot and release their film on Dadasaheb Phalke. More details are expected soon.