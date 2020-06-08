SSC exams cancelled, all students will be promoted

In a big reprieve to the students and their parents, the Telangana government on Monday decided to cancel the SSC examination. Instead, the state government has decided to promote the students taking into consideration the internal assessment marks. A decision to this was taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao at a high-level meeting. The meeting was attended by education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and special Chief Secretary to the government, Chitra Ramchandran.

The KCR government on Saturday decided to put off the SSC examinations in the entire state although the Telangana High Court gave a directive not to hold the exams only in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Ranga Reddy districts.

However, at the high-level meeting, KCR has ended the month-long suspense over the SSC examinations. As reported by Telugu360.com, the Telangana government opted for a system where students could be passed without holding the examination based on the internal marks they were awarded. Parents had already appealed to the government to promote all students based on internal assessment marks. Accordingly, 5,34,900 students will be promoted. At the high-level meeting, the Telangana CM and education minister decided to cancel the exams in view of the spurt in corona cases, especially in Hyderabad, Secunderabad and Ranga Reddy.

On May 18, the Telangana High Court gave a green signal for the conduct of the SSC examinations in the State from June 8, but suggested that certain measures have to be initiated by the government. However, in view of the alarming rise in corona cases in Telangana, a petition was filed in the High Court with an appeal to direct the State government to emulate the Punjab grading system. The Punjab government had cancelled the class 10 exams and decided that students will be promoted based on their performance in pre-Board exams. Hearing a petition, the High Court had asked the Telangana government to explore the possibility of emulating the grading system adopted by Punjab.