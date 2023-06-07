SSMB28: Tough time for Trivikram Srinivas

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram are teaming up for Guntur Kaaram and the shoot got a long pause due to various reasons. Despite a lot of speculations, the team is tightlipped and the next schedule of the film will resume on June 12th in a special set in Hyderabad. Three massive sets are constructed for the film. Trivikram’s films have a bunch of actors in each frame and his films are high on family emotions. Guntur Kaaram has several actors playing crucial roles. With the film’s delay, all the actors have accommodated dates for various films.

Actors like Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Jayaram and others are busy with films in multiple languages. Getting the dates of all these actors in a schedule has been the toughest task for Trivikram. This is the major reason for the delay in the shoot of Guntur Kaaram. The team worked hard and acquired the dates of all the actors for now. Trivikram is also in plans to complete the major portion of the shoot in quick schedules. He informed the same to his actors and technicians. Guntur Kaaram is announced for Sankranthi 2024 release and has Pooja Hegde, Sree Leela playing the female leads. Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers.