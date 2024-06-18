SSMB29: Rajamouli inspired by African Book

SS Rajamouli will soon direct Superstar Mahesh Babu in his next film and the shoot of the film got delayed due to the extensive pre-production work involved. Rajamouli and his team wrapped up the scriptwork of the project and the location scouting is on. As per the reports from the Bollywood media, Rajamouli and his team have acquired the rights of two African books. It is known that the film is a jungle adventure and it happens in the forests of Africa.

Reports say that Rajamouli acquired the rights of two best selling novels Triumph of the Sun and King of Kings. Both these are written by novelist Wilbur Smith. The team has to confirm these things officially. The film’s writer V Vijayendra Prasad recently revealed that the entire scriptwork of the film has been wrapped up. Mahesh Babu is undergoing a physical transformation for his role. The female lead has to be announced and KL Narayana is the producer. The film will be shot extensively across several countries of the globe.