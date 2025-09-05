x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
vedhika In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures
View all stories
Home > Movie News

SSMB29: Rajamouli’s strict vigil goes futile

Published on September 5, 2025 by snehith

TRENDING

image
Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi Movie Review
image
Nani completes 17 years in Telugu cinema
image
Anushka’s Ghaati Movie Review
image
What Happened to Krish?
image
Look Out Notice Issued Against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

SSMB29: Rajamouli’s strict vigil goes futile

ss rajamouli

SS Rajamouli is a stickler for certain conditions while working on films. He keeps everything under the wraps until an appropriate time arrives. Even star heroes have no other option but to maintain absolute secrecy and also have no involvement when it comes to disclosure of stills and other aspects relating to the project. He makes sure that utmost vigil is maintained on the sets while shooting for the film.

Despite Rajamouli’s best efforts, leaks continue to emerge from his upcoming high-profile project SSMB29. The film has already suffered from leaks a few months ago when a video featuring Mahesh Babu surfaced on the social media. The team immediately warned of serious consequences if anyone posts pirated or leaked footages or images from the shooting sets.

Recently, the makers of this much anticipated globe-trotting adventure drama completed an extensive schedule in Kenya. Unfortunately, several images of Mahesh Babu from the sets of this film got leaked again. Mahesh appears in an olive green full sleeved T-shirt and denim jeans standing with a backdrop of open plains. These image sparked a huge buzz on Mahesh Babu’s role and also raised an alarm as unnecessary leakage of stills could dampen the hype on the film. Rajamouli has reportedly decided to tighten the protocol further and ensure banning of mobile phones completely from the next schedule.

SSMB29 is billed as a two-part epic adventure set in the backdrop of African jungle. Priyanka Chopra is the female lead.

Next Finally, Ravi Teja Compromises on his Pay Previous Ambati Rambabu Drowning in Scandals, Vigilance Probe Closes In
else

TRENDING

image
Nani completes 17 years in Telugu cinema
image
What Happened to Krish?
image
Look Out Notice Issued Against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Latest

image
Sivakarthikeyan’s Madharaasi Movie Review
image
Nani completes 17 years in Telugu cinema
image
Anushka’s Ghaati Movie Review
image
What Happened to Krish?
image
Look Out Notice Issued Against Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Most Read

image
Ambati Rambabu Drowning in Scandals, Vigilance Probe Closes In
image
Harish Rao stays silent on Kavitha, hails KCR
image
Nara Lokesh Meets Prime Minister Modi in Delhi, Discusses Key Issues and State Priorities

Related Articles

Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions Nabha Natesh Turns Up the Heat in Garage Glam Look Sridevi Vijaykumar At Sundakanda Trailer Launch Event vedhika In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah In SIIMA 2025 Lakshmi Manchu In SIIMA 2025 Faria Abdullah’s Electrifying Pictures