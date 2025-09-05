SSMB29: Rajamouli’s strict vigil goes futile

SS Rajamouli is a stickler for certain conditions while working on films. He keeps everything under the wraps until an appropriate time arrives. Even star heroes have no other option but to maintain absolute secrecy and also have no involvement when it comes to disclosure of stills and other aspects relating to the project. He makes sure that utmost vigil is maintained on the sets while shooting for the film.

Despite Rajamouli’s best efforts, leaks continue to emerge from his upcoming high-profile project SSMB29. The film has already suffered from leaks a few months ago when a video featuring Mahesh Babu surfaced on the social media. The team immediately warned of serious consequences if anyone posts pirated or leaked footages or images from the shooting sets.

Recently, the makers of this much anticipated globe-trotting adventure drama completed an extensive schedule in Kenya. Unfortunately, several images of Mahesh Babu from the sets of this film got leaked again. Mahesh appears in an olive green full sleeved T-shirt and denim jeans standing with a backdrop of open plains. These image sparked a huge buzz on Mahesh Babu’s role and also raised an alarm as unnecessary leakage of stills could dampen the hype on the film. Rajamouli has reportedly decided to tighten the protocol further and ensure banning of mobile phones completely from the next schedule.

SSMB29 is billed as a two-part epic adventure set in the backdrop of African jungle. Priyanka Chopra is the female lead.