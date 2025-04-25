SSMB29 shoot in Ramoji Film City

SS Rajamouli is shooting for his next film that features Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Despite so many speculations, Rajamouli did not make any official statement or announce details about the project. Right from the launch to the film shoot, everything is kept under wraps. Even after several leaks, Rajamouli continued his strategy. The film’s leading lady Priyanka Chopra flew to the USA after the Odisha schedule and she recently returned back to Hyderabad.

A new schedule of the film is currently happening in Ramoji Film City and it is a short schedule. Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen essaying another important role in this untitled film. The next schedule of the film will take place in Kenya and it was pushed because of the summers. The schedule is pushed further. Mahesh Babu is completely focused on this film. The next expected occasion for update would be August 9th and this marks the birthday of Mahesh Babu. Hope Rajamouli will announce things officially for Mahesh Babu’s birthday.