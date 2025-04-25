x
Supritha’s Sipping Coffee And Drinking Cocktail Moments
Priya Mani In Officer On Duty success celebration in Kerala
Shivathmika Rajashekar Behind The Scenes
Disha Patani Flawless Look
Vijayashanti In Arjun Son Of vyjayanthi Promotions
Shilpa Shetty Red Hot Look
Kiran Abbavaram Repeat Mode
Ananya Panday KesariChapter2 Promotions
Pooja Hegde Vintage Look
Krithi Shetty Pretty Casual Look
Kriti Sanon Perfect Curves In White
Rakul Preet Singh Feeling BLUEtiful
Disha Patani Gorgeous In Orange
Roopa Koduvayur In Sarangapani Jatakam Movie Trailer launch Event
Simran Choudhary In Teach For Change Event
Nabha Natesh Joy Of Living
Sunny Leone at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2025
Shruti Haasan Skinny Fit Outfit
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
SSMB29 shoot in Ramoji Film City

Published on April 25, 2025 by swathy

SS Rajamouli is shooting for his next film that features Superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role. Despite so many speculations, Rajamouli did not make any official statement or announce details about the project. Right from the launch to the film shoot, everything is kept under wraps. Even after several leaks, Rajamouli continued his strategy. The film’s leading lady Priyanka Chopra flew to the USA after the Odisha schedule and she recently returned back to Hyderabad.

A new schedule of the film is currently happening in Ramoji Film City and it is a short schedule. Prithviraj Sukumaran will be seen essaying another important role in this untitled film. The next schedule of the film will take place in Kenya and it was pushed because of the summers. The schedule is pushed further. Mahesh Babu is completely focused on this film. The next expected occasion for update would be August 9th and this marks the birthday of Mahesh Babu. Hope Rajamouli will announce things officially for Mahesh Babu’s birthday.

