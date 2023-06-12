Stage set for sale of Visakha Steel Plant assets

The Central government had made the next move to sell the assets of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plan, which was already proposed for privatisation. Though there has been stiff opposition for the privatisation plan of the Central government, it appears that the Union government is firm on its move to disinvest in the steel plant.

As part of the plan, the government had proposed to sell houses spread over 25 acres of the land in the steel plant. The plan included the sale of 588 housing quarters and 84 individual houses. The administrative division of the steel plant had issued a notice seeking expression of interest (EoI) for these houses in 25 acres of land.

The sale included 588 houses located in H B Colony in Visakhapatnam spread over 22.9 acres. Similarly, another 76 houses spread over 2 acres in Autonagar area, which also belonged to the steel plant. Another 8 houses spread over 434.75 square yards in the Pedagantyada area.

The steel plant proposed that the buyers can purchase all properties as a unit or can give EoI for individual properties as per the area.

The employees of the steel plant have been on protest opposing the privatisation plans of the Central government. Some trade unions and the general public have extended support to the employees. The opposition parties, including the TDP have also opposed the privatisation plan. Local TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao had even sent his resignation letter to the Assembly speaker in support of the protesting employees.

The state government too had sent alternative plans to strengthen the steel plant. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi giving three alternatives to protect the steel plant. However, it is said that the state government did not make any other moves or pursue the issue to stop the privatisation of the steel plant.

The steel plant has great history and it was established following a mass movement in the combined Andhra Pradesh. Protests were held across the state seeking a steel plant in Visakhapatnam and 32 persons have laid their lives for the steel plant.

The steel plant is considered the pride of Andhra Pradesh and it is all set to go into private hands, despite people holding protests.