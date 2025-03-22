x
Home > Politics

Stalin Organizes JAC Meeting on Delimitation

Published on March 22, 2025 by swathy

Stalin Organizes JAC Meeting on Delimitation

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin is leading a crucial Joint Action Committee meeting today in Chennai to fight against the NDA government’s proposed Lok Sabha constituency redistribution. Stalin released a video inviting chief ministers from seven states to join this significant gathering.

The invitation has been extended to the chief ministers and political parties of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Punjab, Odisha, and West Bengal. Stalin emphasized that this meeting marks the beginning of a movement that will shape the nation’s future.

Stalin explained that if the 2026 constituency redistribution happens based purely on population, southern states would lose substantial representation in Parliament. He clarified that the Joint Action Committee meeting isn’t just about the number of MPs but will discuss the broader threat to states’ rights.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and TPC President Mahesh Goud have already arrived in Chennai for the meeting. Reddy has previously voiced concerns at various forums about the severe injustice southern states would face if the redistribution goes ahead.

A delegation led by BRS Executive President KTR has also reached Chennai. KTR is scheduled to speak at the meeting about the potential losses southern states would suffer under the current delimitation policy and the necessary actions to be taken.

The next delimitation exercise in India is expected to occur after the completion of the upcoming census, which is scheduled to start in 2025. The census process is anticipated to last until 2026, and the delimitation of Lok Sabha seats will follow, likely concluding by 2028. This timeline aligns with the constitutional provisions that mandate delimitation based on the first census conducted after 2026.

