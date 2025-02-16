Stampede at Delhi Rly station claims 18 lives

In just a span of two weeks, the Mahakumbh Mela rush resulted in another stampede due to overcrowding of devotees. The latest tragedy happened at Delhi railway station on Saturday night, leaving 18 dead and several others grievously injured. This is the second incident of stampede after the January 30th mishap which claimed more than 30 lives.

As per reports, large number of people gathered at the New Delhi railway station to board special trains to Prayagraj for Mahakumbh Mela. Due to the delay in two trains, platforms 14 and 15 witnessed a sudden surge in passengers, resulting the n a chaos like situation leading to stampede because of panic. As people rushed to board, some fainted amid the crush and several were seriously injured.

It was initially reported that 10 women, 2 men and 4 children lost lives due to unfortunate incident. The latest reports updated the casualities to a total of 18. The Railways has ordered an inquiry and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the incident. Additional security forces have been deployed to control the situation and four fire engines were also rushed to the spot.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the situation is under control. He announced that special trains are being run to clear the extra rush of passengers.

Expressing concern over the situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on ‘X’, “Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede.”