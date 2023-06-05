Star Boy Siddhu Jonnalagadda Tillu Square to hit screens this September

Siddhu Jonnalagadda has made a huge name with DJ Tillu. His fans have given him the name Star Boy after his mass and entertaining performance as Tillu.

Taking the fun and mad ride forward, he is coming up with Tillu Square. Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya are producing the film on Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinema. Srikara Studios is presenting the film.

Mallik Ram is directing the sequel and Ram Miryala along with Sricharan Pakala are composing music for the film. Anupama Parameswaran is set to Surprise everyone with her character and performance in this one.

Tillu Square is releasing all-over the world on 15th September, 2023. Movie team is promising double the fun and even more Maddening ride in the sequel. We are eagerly waiting to watch it on big screens.