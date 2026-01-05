Star-Studded Entertainer “Crazy Kalyanam” Unveils Vibrant Title Poster

The title poster of Crazy Kalyanam has been released, offering a glimpse into a colorful and energetic entertainer. The film brings together an exciting mix of actors, with Dr. Naresh Vijayakrishna and Anupama Parameswaran leading the cast, supported by Tharun Bhascker and Akhil Raj Uddemari. The poster strongly hints at a comedy-driven narrative rooted in festive and cultural elements.

Designed with playful visuals such as musical instruments and celebratory motifs, the poster suggests a story revolving around a wedding backdrop infused with humor and drama. The lively artwork has caught the attention of audiences, building curiosity around the film’s theme and treatment.

Written and directed by Badrappa Gajula, Crazy Kalyanam is produced by Boosam Jagan Mohan Reddy under the Arrow Cinemas banner. The technical team includes music director Suresh Bobbili, cinematographer Shyam Dupati, editor Shravan Katikaneni, and production designer Sripal Macharla. Shooting for the film is currently in progress.