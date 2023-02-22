State police behaviour is strange, feels Lokesh

The behaviour of the State police is somewhat strange and is changing on a day-to-day basis, felt TDP general secretary, Nara Lokesh.

Interacting with the villagers of Sadasivapuram and Modugulapadu of Srikalahasti Assembly segment on Wednesday as part of his ongoing pada yatra, ‘Yuva Galam’, Lokesh said that ”the police are snatching away my mike even if I do not use it and pulling my bench.”

Lokesh felt that the duty of the police is not to cause obstructions to him but to check the rapists, murderers and gangsters. The TDP general secretary advised Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, to concentrate on resolving the problems of the common man.

”The students are not getting fee reimbursement and the youth is struggling to get employment. Instead of creating problems for me, concentrate on such issues,” Lokesh told Jagan.

Making it clear that nobody can stifle his voice gifted by the great personality, N T Rama Rao, the TDP general secretary said that he is not even scared of the atrocities of the Chief Minister. Lokesh said that the only solution for the State to progress and to resolve the problems of all sections is that TDP supremo, Chandrababu Naidu, should become the chief minister again.

Later, Lokesh had a meeting with the farmers of Madi Bala and Rajula Kandriga. Terming Jagan Mohan Reddy as a holiday Chief minister, he pointed out that during the YSRCP rule there are crop holidays, power holiday and aqua holiday.

Promising the farmers to interlink the employment guarantee scheme with agriculture soon after the TDP assumes power, Lokesh said that the TDP will soon announce its action plan to resolve the problems being faced by the farmers.

Observing that Jagan has cheated the entire farming community, Lokesh said that the State Government has imposed an additional burden on the farmers.

After YSRCP came to power, AP has created a record of sorts like the State stood on top in debts, and farmers suicides and less MRP, Lokesh felt. Leave alone launching new factories, Jagan is chasing out the existing units resulting in the youth losing employment, he added.