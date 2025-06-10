x
Statewide Protests Against YS Jagan’s Sakshi TV

Published on June 10, 2025 by swathy

Statewide Protests Against YS Jagan’s Sakshi TV

Protests have broken out across Andhra Pradesh after controversial comments made on Sakshi TV during a recent debate, where women from Amaravati were referred in a derogatory manner. Public anger is mounting, where women’s rights groups, and Dalit organizations demanding an apology from Ex Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Sakshi Media Chairperson Bharathi Reddy.

The outrage began when journalist Krishna Raju, while speaking on Sakshi TV, called Amaravati the “capital of sex workers”. Fellow panelist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao allegedly supported this remark, leading to widespread condemnation. The remarks were seen as deeply disrespectful and insulting to women and to those protesting in Amaravati for years.

Protests have taken place in several towns, including Guntur, Rajahmundry, Bhimavaram, Nandyal, Tiruvuru, and Rajamahendravaram. Demonstrators have burned copies of the Sakshi newspaper, raised slogans against the channel, and stomped on photos of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Bharathi Reddy, Kommineni, and Krishna Raju. Leaders from the TDP, Jana Sena, and Left parties joined the protests, calling for an immediate ban on Sakshi Media and criminal action against those responsible.

While Andhra Pradesh Ministers, Nara Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan have slammed the channel for disrespecting women and damaging Andhra Pradesh’s image, the YSRCP leadership has remained silent so far, further fueling public anger.

So far, Kommineni Srinivasa Rao has been arrested and sent to 14-day judicial remand, while Krishna Raju remains absconding, with police continuing their search. Multiple FIRs have been filed across the state under various sections of the SC/ST Act and IPC.

As protests grow louder, pressure is building on the YSRCP government to take a clear stand. Civil society, opposition parties, and activists are warning that if no action is taken soon, the issue could further damage public trust in both the media and the government.

