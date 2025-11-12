Status of Businesses of Sankranthi Releases

As of now, Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Prabhas’ Raja Saab, Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi and Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju are slated for Sankranthi 2026 release. All these films are in the final stages of shoot and the business deals are getting closed. Here is the status of their business deals:

Raja Saab: Prabhas’ upcoming movie Raja Saab directed by Maruthi is high on expectations. The film releases on January 9th and is the first release of the Sankranthi 2026 season. The makers are in plans to clear the financial hurdles and Jio Plus Hotstar is in plans to acquire the digital rights. All the other non-theatrical deals are closed and the digital deal will be closed in November. The makers are expecting big money from the theatrical deals and the distributors are ready to bet big on Raja Saab. The film will have a comfortable release.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: The theatrical deals are quite high and all the distribution deals are closed. The film’s producer Sahu Garapati will go with his regular distributors and the quotes are big. All the theatrical deals are closed. Amazon Prime and Zee Studios are in the final talks to acquire the digital rights. The satellite, Hindi and the music deals are closed completely. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu will have a comfortable and grand release as per the schedule.

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi: Ravi Teja has completed a quick film titled Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi. Kishore Tirumala is the director and the film is said to be a family entertainer. Zee Studios acquired the digital and satellite rights and the other non-theatrical deals are closed. Considering the recent track record of Ravi Teja and huge competition for Sankranthi, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi will not be hot in theatrical trade but the makers are keen to release the film during the holiday season. As the film is made on a strict budget and Ravi Teja is working on a profit sharing model, Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi will head for release and the theatrical revenue will be a crucial one for the producers.

Anaganaga Oka Raju: Navee Polishetty has been consistently delivering successful films. His next film Anaganaga Oka Raju is an out-and-out entertainer and the film releases during Sankranthi 2026. Netflix has acquired the digital rights of the film and all the non-theatrical deals will be closed soon. Sithara Entertainments are the producers and their distributors will ensure a grand release for the film considering the budgets involved. The makers would be in profit before the release.

Sharwanand’s Naari Naari Naduma Murari is announced for Sankranthi 2026 release but there are speculations that the film may not release because of the tough competition. The makers are currently completing the shoot and are closing the non-theatrical deals. A clarity about the film’s release is expected in December.