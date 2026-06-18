Still Getting Goosebumps: Naga Chaitanya’s Powerful Reaction to Balan: The Boy

Some films entertain, some surprise, and a few stay with audiences long after the credits roll. For Naga Chaitanya, Balan: The Boy belongs firmly in the third category. After watching the much-awaited thriller, the actor shared an emotional response with the film’s team, revealing how deeply the experience affected him.

According to Chaitanya, the film completely defied his expectations from the very beginning. “I thought it was a mother-and-son film, a family drama,” he recalled. “But after the first few minutes, everything changed.”

What impressed him most was the unpredictability of the screenplay. The actor explained that the story consistently takes unexpected turns, ensuring that audiences remain invested throughout. “The audience will enter theatres without any idea about what’s coming, and they will be surprised for sure,” he said.

Chaitanya credited writer Jeethu Madhavan and director Chidambaram for creating a narrative that never follows conventional paths. He described the screenplay as the driving force behind the film’s impact and praised every technical department for elevating the experience. The actor was equally impressed by the visuals and music.

With industry veterans such as Priyadarshan and stars like Naga Chaitanya openly expressing admiration for the film, Balan: The Boy enters theatres with growing anticipation and strong word-of-mouth support.