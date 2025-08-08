Stormy Skies Ahead: Telangana & Andhra Brace for Heavy Rains

The monsoon mood is far from over in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, which are set to face another spell of heavy rain, with officials urging residents to stay alert.

In Hyderabad, Thursday evening’s downpour turned roads into mini-rivers, leaving traffic at a standstill and many neighbourhoods waterlogged. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts more light to moderate showers, paired with thunderstorms, through the weekend. On Thursday alone, Khajaguda Sports Complex recorded 123.5 mm of rainfall, while Srinagar Colony saw 111.3 mm.

Disaster management teams and traffic police worked through the night to clear roads, even rescuing a two-wheeler rider swept away in rainwater. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, monitoring the situation from Delhi, directed GHMC, police, and disaster response units to be on high alert, restore power quickly, and focus on low-lying areas vulnerable to flooding.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh is staring at two more days of intense rain, with the cyclone effect pushing strong showers across the region. Rayalaseema is expected to see moderate to heavy rains with hailstorms in pockets, while districts like Aluru, Palnadu, Prakasam, and Nellore may get light to moderate showers. The AP State Disaster Management Authority has warned of slippery roads, overflowing drains, and reduced visibility, urging people to limit travel unless necessary.

With clouds gathering and warnings in place, the next few days call for umbrellas, patience in traffic, and extra caution.