Subham Trailer: A crazy horror thriller with unlimited entertainment

Tra La La Moving Pictures, led by star actor-producer Samantha Ruth Prabhu, announced the worldwide theatrical release of its maiden production, “Subham.” The film hitting big screens on Friday, May 9th. Today, makers unveiled the trailer.

The trailer kicks off with a group of husbands bragging about how they dominate their wives, setting a tone of traditional male authority. It quickly shifts to the wedding night of a newlywed couple, where the groom, who initially seems gentle and soft-spoken, suddenly tries to assert himself as the dominant partner.

The bride, appearing quiet and submissive at first, listens without protest. However, the situation takes a strange twist when she becomes completely absorbed in a TV serial, revealing a startlingly intense and obsessive side. The trailer cleverly mixes the theme of women’s obsession with daily soaps with elements of horror and comedy, creating a quirky and engaging atmosphere.

As it unfolds, it becomes clear that every man in the village is dealing with the same bizarre issue. The story revolves around how these so-called alpha males confront and attempt to resolve this unexpected problem. Adding to the excitement, Samantha’s cameo at the end hints at a entertaining ride.

“Subham” promises to be the summer’s most anticipated family entertainer which will captivate audiences with its fresh narrative, unexpected twists, and a perfect concoction of humor and suspense. Harshith Reddy, Gavireddy Srinivas, Charan Peri, Shriya Kontham, Shravani Lakshmi, Shalini Kondepudi, Vamshidhar Goud and others in key roles.

Vivek Sagar’s captivating background score and Clinton Cerejo’s joyful melodies are set to amplify the film’s emotional landscape, effortlessly transitioning between moments of comedy and suspense.